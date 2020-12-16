AGD Nutrition LLC renamed as Fermenta USA LLC

Fermenta Biotech announced that in continuation of the acquisition of a majority stake in AGD Nutrition LLC (AGD) by Fermenta Biotech USA LLC (FBU), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fermenta Biotech (FBL), the acquired entity has been renamed as Fermenta USA LLC.

The new name is reflective of the brand value of Fermenta and expected to capitalize on Fermenta's recognition as a nutritional ingredients' supplier by consumers in the US market. Fermenta USA LLC is expected to add value to FBL's business through its presence in the US, one of the largest markets for human and animal nutrition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)