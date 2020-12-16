TCS recognized for its AI-based merchandize optimization suite for retailers TCS Optumera

-
By GartnerTata Consultancy Services, announced that its award-winning AI-based merchandize optimization suite for retailers, TCS Optumera, has been named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Optimization Applications in Merchandising. The guide has recognized TCS Optumera Assortment Optimization, Competitive Assortment and Fashion Assortment offerings.
TCS Optumera is an AI-powered retail optimization suite that reshapes retailers' decision making with selflearning and multi-dimensional concurrent optimization. It harnesses the power of data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help retailers rapidly execute changes by rendering key merchandizing processes intelligent and autonomous, optimizing space, assortment, pricing, and supply chain decisions. Retailers using TCS Optumera have reported a 3-5% increase in sales, 30%-50% reduction in time spent, 5x more strategies and 20-30% reduction in costs.
