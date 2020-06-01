Mahindra & Mahindra records sales of 9560 units in May 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for the month of May 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 3,867 vehicles in May 2020, compared to 20,608 vehicles in May 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 5,170 vehicles in May 2020, as against 17,879 vehicles in May 2019.

Exports for the month of May 2020 were 484 vehicles.

The company's overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 9,560 vehicles in May 2020, compared to 45,421 vehicles during May 2019.

