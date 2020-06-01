Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider raising debt

JUST IN
To decide on issuance of debt securities in month of June

Shriram Transport Finance Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers. Based on the market conditions, Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee / Bond Issuance Committee will consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending 30 June 2020 subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities,as the respective committees may deem fit.

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 12:23 IST

