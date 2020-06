On 08 June 2020

The Board of PVR will meet on 08 June 2020 to consider raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each, which may include through a rights issue, public issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement as may be permitted under the applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)