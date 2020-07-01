Mahindra & Mahindra sells 19,358 units in June 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 19,358 units in June 2020 compared to 42,547 units in June 2019, recording a decline of 55%.

Domestic sales dropped 53% to 18505 units while exports fell 72% at 853 units in June 2020 over June 2019.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 8,075 vehicles in June 2020, compared to 18,826 vehicles in June 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 10,417 vehicles in June 2020, as against 16,394 vehicles in June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)