Kalpataru Power Transmission receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Kalpataru Power Transmission has received reaffirmation in credit ratings as under -

Lonq Term Bank facilities - CRISIL AA/Stable Short Term Bank facilities - CRISIL A1+ Commercial Paper - CRISIL A1+ Non-Convertible Debenture - CRISIL AA/ Stable

Further, as the Company has redeemed the Non-convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 100.00 crore, CRISIL has withdrawn its rating for the same.

