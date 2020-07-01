GAIL (India) Director (Marketing) assumes charge

E S Ranganathan today assumed charge as Director (Marketing) of GAIL (India).

Prior to his appointment as Director (Marketing), Ranganathan served as Managing Director, Indraprashtha Gas and Executive Director (Corporate O&M), GAIL and was instrumental in commissioning Dahej - Vijaipur, Vijaipur- Dadri and Bawana Nangal Pipeline Projects.

A firm believ,er in leveraging technology for business solutions, Ranganathan played a pioneering role in using technology towards SMART working in the field of O&M and project Management.

