Mahindra & Mahindra to subscribe to MMFSL's rights issue

Mahindra & Mahindra will subscribe to the Equity Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) to the full extent of the Company's Rights Entitlement at a price of Rs. 50 per fully paid up Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 48 per share) and will subscribe to additional shares as well as to any unsubscribed portion of the Rights Issue at a price of Rs. 50 per fully paid up Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 48 per share), upto the total Issue size of MMFSL subject to compliance of applicable laws including the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

