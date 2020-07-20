JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Muthoot Finance allots 41,120 equity shares under ESOP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra to subscribe to MMFSL's rights issue

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra will subscribe to the Equity Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) to the full extent of the Company's Rights Entitlement at a price of Rs. 50 per fully paid up Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 48 per share) and will subscribe to additional shares as well as to any unsubscribed portion of the Rights Issue at a price of Rs. 50 per fully paid up Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 48 per share), upto the total Issue size of MMFSL subject to compliance of applicable laws including the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules, 1957 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU