Carborundum Universal announces cessation of step down subsidiary

Carborundum Universal announced that the voluntarily de-registration of Thukela Refractories Isithebe , South Africa (TRI), the Company's wholly owned step down subsidiary (subsidiary of CUMI International, Cyprus) which has since ceased operations has been approved by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), South Africa.
By virtue of the finalization of the de-registration, Thukela Refractories Isithebe, South Africa has ceased to be a subsidiary of CUMI International and accordingly a step down subsidiary of the Company.
