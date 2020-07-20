ABB India installs India's first Public DC fast charger in New Delhi

ABB India installed its first Public DC fast charger in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge point operator for BSES Yamuna Power. The Terra54 CJG charging station caters to multiple charging protocols of CCS2, CHadeMO and AC Type 2.

This ABB charging station is also the first public installation of a DC fast charger for BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL), a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure.

The Terra54 is a cloud-connected charger that will be linked through Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 to EV Motors' backend office. Passengers will be able to charge their cars in about 40-50 minutes from 0 to 80%. All ABB chargers come with connected services, which help customers easily connect their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms, Energy Management Online Solutions and smart remote diagnostics which ensures significant uptime value.

