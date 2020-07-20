NIIT Technologies announces change in CIN

NIIT Technologies announced that the Corporate Identification Number (CIN) has been recently changed on the Company Master Data of the MCA from L65993DL1992PLC048753 to L72100DL1992PLC048753 vide Certificate of Registration of the Special Resolution confirming Alteration of Object Clause issued by Registrar of Companies, New Delhi dated 17 July 2020.

