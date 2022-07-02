Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales decline 13% in June

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its tractor sales numbers for June 2022.

Domestic sales in June 2022 were at 39825 units, as against 46875 units during June 2021.

Domestic sales declined 15%.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during June 2022 were at 41848 units, as against 48222 units for the same period last year, recording a drop of 13%.

Exports for the month stood at 2023 units, higher by 50% over June 2021.

