TVS Motor Company records 22% growth in June sales volumes

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing from 238,092 units in June 2021 to 293,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33% with sales increasing from 145,413 units in June 2021 to 193,090 units in June 2022.

Motorcycle registered sales of 146,075 units in June 2022 as against 146,874 units in June 2021. Scooter sales of the Company grew from 53,956 units in June 2021 to 105,211 units in June 2022.

The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers.

The Company's total exports grew by 8% from 106,246 units in June 2021 to 114,449 units in June 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 9% from 92,679 units in June 2021 to 100,625 units in June 2022.

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 7% from 13,794 units in June 2021 to 14,786 units in June 2022.

The domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 4,667 units in June 2022. This is the highest ever sales of TVS iQube Electric and the sales grew by 77% over May 2022.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales grew by 39% increasing from 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter FY 21-22 to 8.6 lakh units in the current quarter. Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 18% increasing from 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 21-22 to 0.46 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year.

