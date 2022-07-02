Mahindra & Mahindra sells 54,096 units in June

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2022 stood at 54096 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 26620 vehicles in June 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 26880 vehicles in June 2022.

Exports for the month were at 2777 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20431 vehicles in June 2022. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in June 2022.

