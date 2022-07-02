Brigade Enterprises announces acquisition of 63% stake in Tandem Allied Services

-
Tandem Allied Services has become a subsidiary of WTC Trades & Projects and a step down subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises due to the aforesaid acquisition.
Prior to this acquisition, Tandem Allied Services was an associate company of Brigade Enterprises.
The acquisition is made with the objective of consolidating the group's facility management business under one division and giving it a focused approach in taking it to the next level of growth.
