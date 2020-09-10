Majesco collaborates with KMPG to accelerate insurance digital transformation

Majesco and KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, are working together to accelerate insurance digital transformation using Majesco Digital1st Insurance platform.

Digital1st is the insurance industry's leading cloud-native, microservices-based digital experience platform with a low code / no code configurability and a robust API and partner ecosystem apps. Combined with Majesco's industry leading CloudInsurer, core insurance platform, provides insurers with an unparalled end-to-end capability enabling insurers to become more connected with their clients, agents and brokers.

