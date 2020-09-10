Majesco collaborates with KMPG to accelerate insurance digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
Foresight Risk and Insurance Services selects Majesco's solutions for digital transformation and growth
Life insurance companies to process COVID-19 death claims
All life insurance companies to process COVID-19 death claims: Industry body
IRDAI proposing modification in trade credit insurance
LIC declares relaxation for premium payments
-
Majesco and KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, are working together to accelerate insurance digital transformation using Majesco Digital1st Insurance platform.
Digital1st is the insurance industry's leading cloud-native, microservices-based digital experience platform with a low code / no code configurability and a robust API and partner ecosystem apps. Combined with Majesco's industry leading CloudInsurer, core insurance platform, provides insurers with an unparalled end-to-end capability enabling insurers to become more connected with their clients, agents and brokers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU