Indoco Remedies receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Indoco Remedies has upgraded the Long term rating to [ICRA]A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) from [ICRA] A (pronounced ICRA A).
The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Stable from Negative.
The Short term rating has been revised to [ICRA]A1 (pronounced ICRA A One) from [ICRA]A2+ (pronounced ICRA A Two Plus).
