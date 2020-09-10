JUST IN
Indoco Remedies receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Indoco Remedies has upgraded the Long term rating to [ICRA]A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) from [ICRA] A (pronounced ICRA A).

The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to Stable from Negative.

The Short term rating has been revised to [ICRA]A1 (pronounced ICRA A One) from [ICRA]A2+ (pronounced ICRA A Two Plus).

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 13:33 IST

