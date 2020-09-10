Saregama enters into global licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj

ShareChat announced a global licensing deal with Saregama that would allow for its users to create amazing new content and add to their social experience on the ShareChat and Moj platforms.

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its large catalogue to both platforms allowing for the large community of ShareChat and Moj members to create their own short video content using the Saregama library.

The robust music library offers thousands of songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri amongst many others.

