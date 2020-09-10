Mindtree recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Mindtree has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). The Azure Expert MSP program signifies Mindtree's expertise in cloud services, assuring Microsoft customers they are working with a trusted partner for the support of Azure implementations.

Mindtree offers Azure managed services to both existing and new customers.

The company has a comprehensive cloud management platform aimed at helping customers manage workloads on Azure more efficiently. Its Azure managed CloudOps includes built-in disaster recovery and provides support for customers from assessment through validation. Mindtree has also invested significant resources and efforts in developing its integrated IT infrastructure management and service platform, MWatch, for automation and orchestration of Azure environments.

