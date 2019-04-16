Majesco partners with DataRobot to automate processes in insurance industry

Majesco announced a partnership with DataRobot, the leader of automated machine learning, to accelerate adoption and success of Al in the insurance industry. Through the new partnership, Majesco customers can leverage the DataRobot automated machine learning platform capabilities integrated with Majesco solutions to improve underwriting, claims and servicing excellence, and profitability.
Al and machine learning, along with cloud, APIs and microservices, are the key technologies for platforms, like Majesco's Core Suites and Digital1st Insurance solutions.
The partnership will make machine learning analytics capabilities accessible to any tier of insurer using Majesco solutions, alleviating the burden of limited expertise and resources.
