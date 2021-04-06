Malaysia Market falls on profit booking on Monday

Bursa Malaysia stock market finished session lower on Monday, 05 April 2021, as investors elected to book recent gains, with shares in financial services and healthcare sectors being notable losers.

At closing bell, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell 1.10 points to 1,584.24 after moving between 1,582.20 and 1,590.67 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was slightly positive with gainers leading losers 542 versus 532, while 419 counters were unchanged, 638 untraded and eight others suspended.

Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 0.9% to 3,209.29, Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.8% at 30,089.25, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3% to 3,120.83, while markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Australia were closed for holidays.

