Malaysia Market ends marginal higher on Friday

Bursa Malaysia stock market finished session marginal higher on Friday, 02 April 2021, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight on optimism about a US economic recovery after strong US factory data for March and President Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan to rebuild infrastructure. However, market gains capped due to holiday across most of Asia-Pacific markets for the Good Friday.
At closing bell, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 2.71 points to end at 1,585.35 after moving between 1,582.65 and 1,588.72 throughout the day. On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 621 to 407, while 443 counters were unchanged, 653 untraded and nine others suspended.
Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 strengthened 1.58 per cent to 29,854.0, Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.52 per cent to 3,181.68, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.97 per cent to 28,938.74.
Most other major Asia-Pacific markets like Australia, Hong Kong, India and Singapore were closed for Good Friday.
Elsewhere, markets in the U. S. and UK were also closed for Good Friday.
Overnight, the S&P 500 crossed the 4,000 threshold for the first time and jumped 1.18% to a fresh record close of 4,019.87. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also surged 1.76% to end its trading day at 13,480.11 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.66 points to close at 33,153.21.
ECONOMIC NEWS: IHS Market announced the headline Malaysia Manufacturing PMI a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance rose to 49.9 in March from 47.7 in February this year.
