Russia Market ends 0.87% higher

Russia stock market closed session higher on Friday, 02 April 2021, on the back of bargain buying across the board, with shares in chemical, financial, oil & gas, and metal & mining sectors being notable gainers.

At the closing of Main trading session, the MOEX Russia index increased 0.87% to 3558.22. The index opened 26.35 points higher at 3,553.89 and moved between 3,538.01 and 3,564.31 throughout the day. The turnover in main MOEX Index was at 32.82 billion Russian Rubles.

The RTS Index was up 0.64% to 1,466.71 after moved between 1,462.98 and 1,472.75 throughout the day.

All MOEX ten sectoral indices closed stronger. Among them, the chemical sector index gained 1.42% to 21,735.65, financial index added 1.38% to 11,236.99, and Oil and Gas increased 0.87% to 8,408.

The Metals and Mining Sector Index added 0.67% to 10,689.21, transport sector index jumped 0.61% to 1,324.34, and Consumer sector index rose 0.55% to 9,038.75. The Telecoms Index added 0.49% to 2,302.65 and Electric utilities index inclined 0.26% to 2,253.03.

Among gainers, GDR TCS Group Holding ORD SHS rose 2.79% to 4,696.20, meanwhile Surgut added 2.72% to 37.05. PhosAgro increased 2.71% to 4,240, PhosAgro rose 2.36% to 26.68, and LSR grew 1.67% to 850..

Among losers, PIK SZ fell 2.1% to 919.30, ADS Ozon Holdings PLC ORD SHS dropped 1.07% to 4,387.50, Detsky fell 1.05% to 141.20, and QIWI PLC shed 0.43% to 806.

In the currency market, USD/RUB increased 0.2950 to 23.49.

OTHER NEWS: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he hoped global oil inventories, a key parameter for the oil industry, would return to their normal level in 2-3 months. He also said Russia will gradually raise its oil output in May - July in accordance with the decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers. Novak added that Russia's cumulative increase is seen at 114,000 barrels per day during that period.

