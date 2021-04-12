Man Ind gains after Rs 766-cr order win

Man Industries (India) rose 1.72% to Rs 82.90 after the company said it received new order worth Rs 766 crore from domestic hydrocarbon sector.

"This order reflects robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company's technological and executional capabilities," Man Industries said in a statement.

With this new order, the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1900 crore to be executed in the current financial year.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, and realty and trading.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.33% to Rs 30.57 crore on a 4.08% increase in net sales to Rs 554.53 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

