Man Infraconstruction to launch premium residential project - Aaradhya Parkwood

Man Infraconstruction is launching another prestigious premium residential project - Aaradhya Parkwood (through its subsidiary Man Vastucon LLP) after recently delivering their project "Aaradhya Highpark" (Towers A, B, C, D and retail) 16 months before time.

The project is located near Dahisar check Naka, next to Singapore International School. The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land, having approximately 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale which has the potential to generate revenue to the tune of approximately Rs. 850 crore.

