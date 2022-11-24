USFDA conducts inspection of Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1

-
Issues eight observation under Form 483Lupin announced that the U.S. FDA inspected Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 facility from 14 November 2022 to 23 November 2022. The inspection of the facility closed with issuance of a Form 483 with eight observations each for the Drug Product facility and API facility at the site.
