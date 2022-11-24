JUST IN
SBI Life to invest in seed equity capital of a refinery project at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu
USFDA conducts inspection of Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1

Capital Market 

Issues eight observation under Form 483

Lupin announced that the U.S. FDA inspected Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 facility from 14 November 2022 to 23 November 2022. The inspection of the facility closed with issuance of a Form 483 with eight observations each for the Drug Product facility and API facility at the site.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:53 IST

