USFDA conducts inspection of Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1

Issues eight observation under Form 483

Lupin announced that the U.S. FDA inspected Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 facility from 14 November 2022 to 23 November 2022. The inspection of the facility closed with issuance of a Form 483 with eight observations each for the Drug Product facility and API facility at the site.

