Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 4890 cr

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 2,245 Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Principal Protected Non-Convertible Market Linked Debentures [Series AH2022 - I (Further Issuance)] of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 4,890 per debenture, aggregating to Rs. 225.60 crore, through private placement on 24 November 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:46 IST

