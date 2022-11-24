Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 4890 cr

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted 2,245 Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Principal Protected Non-Convertible Market Linked Debentures [Series AH2022 - I (Further Issuance)] of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 4,890 per debenture, aggregating to Rs. 225.60 crore, through private placement on 24 November 2022.

