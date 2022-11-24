TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science Digital services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Life Science Digital services.

According to the report, TCS is perceived as a strong domain leader with impressive thought leadership and a dedicated investment focus in its Co-Innovation Network (COIN), multiple research labs, and industry collaborations.

Cited as a key strength is TCS' comprehensive suite of verticalized digital offerings encompassing IP tools, platforms and services covering the entire breadth of life sciences value chain and serving all major biopharma and MedTech enterprises. It goes on to say that clients consider TCS as a strategic partner for the rich experience, proactiveness in pitching innovative ideas, and willingness for co-investment initiatives.

