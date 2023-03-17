Manappuram Finance board to consider borrowing program for FY24 on March 24

JUST IN
Manappuram Finance said that its board will meet on Friday, 24 March 2023, to consider and approve the borrowing program and the business plan for FY 2023-24.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the NBFC announced that its board will meet March 24 to approve the borrowing program including issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (debt securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2023-24.

At the same meeting, the company's board will also consider and approve the business plan for the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs.

The NBFC's consolidated net profit soared 50.3% to Rs 392.17 crore on 15.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,734.52 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 111.90 on the BSE.

