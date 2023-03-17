JUST IN
RVNL rises on emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 112-cr project

Real Estate shares gain
Real Estate shares gain

Capital Market 

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 59.35 points or 1.91% at 3160.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 3.44%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.83%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.7%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.92%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.8%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.02%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.55%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.62 or 0.48% at 57912.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.7 points or 0.5% at 17070.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.3 points or 0.78% at 27192.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.43 points or 0.58% at 8618.1.

On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 669 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:00 IST

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 10:00 IST

