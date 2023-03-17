Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 255.35 points or 1.34% at 19303.82 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.4%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.28%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.92%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.64%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 1.29%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.19%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.11%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.38%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.62 or 0.48% at 57912.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.7 points or 0.5% at 17070.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 211.3 points or 0.78% at 27192.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.43 points or 0.58% at 8618.1.

On BSE,2052 shares were trading in green, 669 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

