Manappuram Finance to consider fund raising

The company is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of various debt securities in onshore/offshore securities market by public issue, on private placement basis, or through commercial papers.Based on the prevailing market conditions, the company's board may consider and approve issuances of debt securities during the month of March 2021, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the board/respective committee may deem fit. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 March 2021.
The NBFC reported 16.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 483.19 crore on 13.7% rise in total income to Rs 1,650 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of Manappuram Finance rose 0.34% to Rs 176.80 on BSE. Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.
