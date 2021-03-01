Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 633.65 points or 2% at 32391.86 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 6.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 2.83%),Titan Company Ltd (up 2.65%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.68%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.11%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.96%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.87%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.51%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.26%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 781.18 or 1.59% at 49881.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 212.75 points or 1.46% at 14741.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.17 points or 1.21% at 20398.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.95 points or 1.13% at 6785.72.

On BSE,1699 shares were trading in green, 544 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)