Financials shares rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 146.64 points or 1.94% at 7703.16 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 7.34%), South Indian Bank Ltd (up 6.1%),Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 5.51%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.8%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 4.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 4.24%), MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 3.82%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 3.62%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (up 3.4%), and IIFL Securities Ltd (up 3.31%).

On the other hand, Dolat Investments Ltd (down 3.24%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 2.87%), and Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.7%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 781.18 or 1.59% at 49881.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 212.75 points or 1.46% at 14741.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 243.17 points or 1.21% at 20398.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.95 points or 1.13% at 6785.72.

On BSE,1699 shares were trading in green, 544 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

