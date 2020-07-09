JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Basic materials stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Board of Tata Steel Partly Paid Up recommends final dividend

Capital Market 

Of Rs 2.5 per share

Tata Steel Partly Paid Up announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 June 2020, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity Share (i.e. 100%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU