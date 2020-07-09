Yes Bank files red herring prospectus for FPO of up to Rs 15000 cr

Yes Bank has filed red herring prospectus dated 07 July 2020, in connection with the Further Public Offer, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.

The details of the Offer are as follows:

Offer size: Up to Rs 15000 crore, by way of a fresh issue of Equity Shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to Rs200 crore; Offer Opening Date: 15 July 2020; Offer Closing Date: 17 July 2020; and Anchor Investor Bidding Date: 14 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)