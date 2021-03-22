Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Falls 1.46%

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd has added 7.71% over last one month compared to 0.07% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.33% drop in the SENSEX

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd lost 1.46% today to trade at Rs 40.5. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.63% to quote at 6403.1. The index is up 0.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 1.15% and Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 84.2 % over last one year compared to the 66.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd has added 7.71% over last one month compared to 0.07% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.33% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33304 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 46 on 02 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 21.25 on 25 Mar 2020.

