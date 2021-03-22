Defence Ministry inks contract with Bharat Dynamics

-
Bharat Dynamics after market hours on Friday announced that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.
The contract value is Rs 1188.12 crore including GST.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics rose 1.14% to settle at Rs 345.90 on Friday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 481.25 on 14 August 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 147 on 24 March 2020.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.
