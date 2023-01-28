Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 25.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.77% to Rs 95.38 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 25.39% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 95.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.95.3868.7315.9512.8914.0910.3110.968.257.165.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)