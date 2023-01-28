JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 19.23% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 25.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.77% to Rs 95.38 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 25.39% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.77% to Rs 95.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales95.3868.73 39 OPM %15.9512.89 -PBDT14.0910.31 37 PBT10.968.25 33 NP7.165.71 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU