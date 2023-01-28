Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 19.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 109.23 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 19.99% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 109.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.23105.0726.1523.8730.1425.9829.0425.3622.1518.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)