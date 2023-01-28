Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 19.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 109.23 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 19.99% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 109.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.23105.07 4 OPM %26.1523.87 -PBDT30.1425.98 16 PBT29.0425.36 15 NP22.1518.46 20
