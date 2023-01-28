Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 314.05 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 10.71% to Rs 166.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 186.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 314.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales314.05334.29 -6 OPM %58.3271.87 -PBDT231.32257.82 -10 PBT222.68248.98 -11 NP166.29186.24 -11

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:39 IST

