Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 314.05 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 10.71% to Rs 166.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 186.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 314.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.314.05334.2958.3271.87231.32257.82222.68248.98166.29186.24

