Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.75% to Rs 18.53 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 31.85% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.75% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.77% to Rs 34.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 80.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales18.5327.15 -32 80.8269.31 17 OPM %80.7938.05 -64.5062.36 - PBDT7.846.13 28 41.8739.28 7 PBT7.445.48 36 40.0738.52 4 NP5.634.27 32 34.2430.91 11
