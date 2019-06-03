Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit rises 31.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.75% to Rs 18.53 crore

Net profit of rose 31.85% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.75% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.77% to Rs 34.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 80.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

