Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.30% in the December 2018 quarter
Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the December 2018 quarter
Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.79% in the March 2019 quarter
Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 347.76 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 63.31% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 347.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 332.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.02% to Rs 51.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1392.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1209.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales347.76332.44 5 1392.651209.31 15 OPM %7.2111.62 -10.3110.84 - PBDT25.5234.96 -27 139.43131.44 6 PBT10.9320.86 -48 81.7377.54 5 NP6.8518.67 -63 51.0358.00 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU