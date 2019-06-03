Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 347.76 crore

Net profit of declined 63.31% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 347.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 332.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.02% to Rs 51.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1392.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1209.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

