Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 347.76 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 63.31% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 347.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 332.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.02% to Rs 51.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1392.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1209.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales347.76332.44 5 1392.651209.31 15 OPM %7.2111.62 -10.3110.84 - PBDT25.5234.96 -27 139.43131.44 6 PBT10.9320.86 -48 81.7377.54 5 NP6.8518.67 -63 51.0358.00 -12

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:41 IST

