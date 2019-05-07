IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1522.05, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 8.27% rally in NIFTY and a 13.7% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
IndusInd Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1522.05, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11604.3. The Sensex is at 38648.61, up 0.13%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 13.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29618.45, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.66 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 23.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
