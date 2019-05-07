JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Jyothy Laboratories change in directorate
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 14.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7211 shares

Marico Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2019.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 14.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7211 shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.829.00. Volumes stood at 13034 shares in the last session.

Marico Ltd registered volume of 160.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.85% to Rs.362.85. Volumes stood at 23.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54168 shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.350.25. Volumes stood at 50646 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd saw volume of 11.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.447.50. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd recorded volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.18% to Rs.278.30. Volumes stood at 14263 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU