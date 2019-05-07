Volumes spurt at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd counter

Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 14.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7211 shares

Marico Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, V I P Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2019.

Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 14.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7211 shares. The stock slipped 0.04% to Rs.829.00. Volumes stood at 13034 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 160.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.85% to Rs.362.85. Volumes stood at 23.66 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54168 shares. The stock gained 5.53% to Rs.350.25. Volumes stood at 50646 shares in the last session.

V I P Ltd saw volume of 11.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.12% to Rs.447.50. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.18% to Rs.278.30. Volumes stood at 14263 shares in the last session.

