GTN Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Technofab Engineering Ltd, Filatex India Ltd and Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2019.
GTN Industries Ltd lost 14.37% to Rs 9.18 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 848 shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd crashed 11.41% to Rs 31.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2937 shares in the past one month.
Technofab Engineering Ltd tumbled 10.50% to Rs 66.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 648 shares in the past one month.
Filatex India Ltd corrected 10.19% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.13 lakh shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd fell 10.06% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 805 shares in the past one month.
