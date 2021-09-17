Marine Electricals bags order for Adani Data Center's Chennai Project

Marine Electricals (India) said that it has received an order for supply of HT Panels & RMU Panels for Adani Data Center, Chennai Project, through Invreco, amounting to Rs 6.25 crore.

The delivery of HT Panels will be within 8 weeks from drawing approval and the delivery of RMU Panels will be within 10-12 weeks from the date of drawing approval, the company said.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 17 September 2021.

Marine Electricals (India) is an integrated technical services provider in the fields of electrical automation and information and communication technology solutions.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales increased 122.42% to Rs 65.08 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 29.26 crore in Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 37.55 on the NSE.

