Marine Electricals bags order for Adani Data Center's Chennai Project

Marine Electricals (India) said that it has received an order for supply of HT Panels & RMU Panels for Adani Data Center, Chennai Project, through Invreco, amounting to Rs 6.25 crore.
The delivery of HT Panels will be within 8 weeks from drawing approval and the delivery of RMU Panels will be within 10-12 weeks from the date of drawing approval, the company said.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 17 September 2021.
Marine Electricals (India) is an integrated technical services provider in the fields of electrical automation and information and communication technology solutions.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales increased 122.42% to Rs 65.08 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 29.26 crore in Q1 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 37.55 on the NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU