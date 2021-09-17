Volumes soar at Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd counter

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 7.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25030 shares

KSB Ltd, CESC Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd clocked volume of 7.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25030 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.4,454.95. Volumes stood at 21353 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18722 shares. The stock rose 9.33% to Rs.1,313.30. Volumes stood at 9110 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd clocked volume of 145.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.32% to Rs.92.90. Volumes stood at 9.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd notched up volume of 356.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.06% to Rs.50.70. Volumes stood at 40.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 65.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.27% to Rs.2,203.00. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

