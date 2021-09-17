Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd, SORIL Infra Resources Ltd and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2021.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd tumbled 12.86% to Rs 3.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 111.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64970 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd crashed 8.91% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28648 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd plummeted 8.51% to Rs 114.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10036 shares in the past one month.

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd pared 7.31% to Rs 87.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

